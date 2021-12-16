EverRise Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges (RISE)

EverRise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One EverRise coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. EverRise has a market capitalization of $57.82 million and $828,853.00 worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EverRise has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Muse (MUSE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00035674 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00012530 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003677 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverRise Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling EverRise

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverRise directly using US dollars.

