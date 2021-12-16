Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.50

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$12.50 and last traded at C$12.55, with a volume of 11864 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.75.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$952.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$97.17 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Evertz Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 98.63%.

In other Evertz Technologies news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.14, for a total value of C$26,866.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$295,526. Insiders have sold a total of 17,700 shares of company stock worth $249,947 over the last 90 days.

About Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET)

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

