Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $236.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) will post $236.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $231.20 million to $239.34 million. Evolent Health reported sales of $271.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full-year sales of $895.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $890.80 million to $898.94 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $222.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of Evolent Health stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.70. 616,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,327. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $34.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.76 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other Evolent Health news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $607,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $4,479,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,000 shares of company stock worth $6,957,760 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,409,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,495,000 after buying an additional 93,655 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in Evolent Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 4,813,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,220,000 after purchasing an additional 45,567 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Evolent Health by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,638,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,843,000 after purchasing an additional 109,864 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Evolent Health by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,314,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Evolent Health by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,998,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,213,000 after purchasing an additional 78,583 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

