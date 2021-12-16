Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Receives C$51.70 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$51.70.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities set a C$55.00 price target on Exchange Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In related news, Director Michael Pyle sold 117,371 shares of Exchange Income stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total transaction of C$4,988,267.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,877 shares in the company, valued at C$589,772.50.

Shares of EIF traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$40.10. 95,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,110. The company has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 25.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$43.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.30. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$34.85 and a 52 week high of C$47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$400.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$342.17 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exchange Income will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 145.41%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

