Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Director Purchases $199,592.00 in Stock

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Director William L. Transier acquired 163,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $199,592.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of XELA opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.90. Exela Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $7.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XELA. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Exela Technologies by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 29,435 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exela Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Exela Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exela Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,170,000. 7.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XELA. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exela Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Exela Technologies from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

