Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Director Purchases $199,592.00 in Stock

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Director William L. Transier acquired 163,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $199,592.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of XELA opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.90. Exela Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $7.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02.
Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on XELA. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exela Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Exela Technologies from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.
About Exela Technologies
Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).
