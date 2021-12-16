Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $353.15 Million

Analysts expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to announce sales of $353.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $319.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $394.10 million. Exelixis reported sales of $270.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 17,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $297,321.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $1,041,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,353 shares of company stock worth $3,171,924. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 6.0% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 3.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 19,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $17.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,966,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,361. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average of $19.36. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

