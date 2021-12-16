Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Holdings Boosted by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Exelon by 0.9% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 3.9% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Exelon by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 61,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

In related news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $54.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.49. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.19.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

