Experian (LON:EXPN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Experian (LON:EXPN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 4,100 ($54.18) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EXPN. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.32) target price on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($49.56) target price on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,108.33 ($41.08).

Shares of LON:EXPN opened at GBX 3,567 ($47.14) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,354.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,129.74. Experian has a twelve month low of GBX 2,265 ($29.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,674 ($48.55). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.92 billion and a PE ratio of 44.09.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

