Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exponent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.36. Exponent posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.01 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXPO shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Exponent stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,966. Exponent has a fifty-two week low of $82.13 and a fifty-two week high of $127.61. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.05 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.

In other news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $341,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total transaction of $62,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,953 shares of company stock valued at $476,775. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,598,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,060,000 after purchasing an additional 324,253 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,167,000 after purchasing an additional 141,004 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,687,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,542,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Exponent by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 666,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,441,000 after acquiring an additional 106,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

