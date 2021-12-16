Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Femasys Inc.is a biomedical company focused on transforming women’s healthcare by developing novel solutions as well as providing significant clinical impact to address severely underserved areas. The company’s lead product candidates offer FemBloc and FemaSeed. Femasys Inc. is based in ATLANTA. “

FEMY stock opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.12. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Femasys has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $13.75.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Femasys will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Femasys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Femasys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Femasys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Femasys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Femasys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

