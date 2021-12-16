Fernwood Investment Management LLC Acquires 755 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 144,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 30.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after buying an additional 29,145 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 1.2% during the second quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 591,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,298,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 59.4% during the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 19,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.90.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $71.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.58 and its 200 day moving average is $74.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.49. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $55.41 and a 52-week high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $4.17. The company had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 75.99%. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.08%.

In other news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $449,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

