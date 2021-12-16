Fernwood Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,413,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,462,000 after purchasing an additional 69,800 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,279,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,712,000 after purchasing an additional 296,141 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,987,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,002,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,232,000 after purchasing an additional 401,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 756,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,210,000 after purchasing an additional 91,815 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $108.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.32. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $106.48 and a 12 month high of $110.14.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

