Fernwood Investment Management LLC Purchases 100 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 146,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,862.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $144.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.64. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

