Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) PT Raised to GBX 3,350

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 2,400 ($31.72) to GBX 3,350 ($44.27) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 25.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.68) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fevertree Drinks to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 2,250 ($29.73) to GBX 3,300 ($43.61) in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,572.22 ($33.99).

LON:FEVR opened at GBX 2,673 ($35.32) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.97. Fevertree Drinks has a one year low of GBX 2,039 ($26.95) and a one year high of GBX 2,786.54 ($36.82). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,539.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,466.90.

In related news, insider Kevin Havelock acquired 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,482 ($32.80) per share, with a total value of £19,980.10 ($26,404.26).

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

