FIH group plc (LON:FIH) Insider Purchases £9,460 in Stock

FIH group plc (LON:FIH) insider Stuart Munro acquired 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.84) per share, with a total value of £9,460 ($12,501.65).

FIH opened at GBX 215 ($2.84) on Thursday. FIH group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 183 ($2.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 279.70 ($3.70). The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 223.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 228.93. The stock has a market cap of £26.91 million and a PE ratio of 716.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

FIH group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in retailing, property, insurance, hotels, shipping, and fishing agency businesses in the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom. The company retails food, clothing, electrical goods, home furnishings, gifts, and DIY products through 6 retail outlets; sells and hires 4×4 vehicles; and offers travel services, such as flight bookings, airport transfers, and luxury coach and walking tours for tourists.

