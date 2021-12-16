Filecoin Trading 1.1% Lower This Week (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for $38.50 or 0.00079112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a market cap of $5.35 billion and $378.85 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00056389 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,045.34 or 0.08312339 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,337.30 or 0.99323095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00052378 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $539.27 or 0.01108091 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin launched on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 139,012,455 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

