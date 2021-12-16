Financial Comparison: Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS)

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Rush Street Interactive and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rush Street Interactive 0 2 7 0 2.78 Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rush Street Interactive currently has a consensus target price of $22.78, suggesting a potential upside of 42.54%. Given Rush Street Interactive’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rush Street Interactive is more favorable than Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I.

Profitability

This table compares Rush Street Interactive and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rush Street Interactive -2.11% -11.85% -5.97% Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rush Street Interactive and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rush Street Interactive $278.50 million 12.58 $1.08 million ($0.34) -47.00 Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rush Street Interactive has higher revenue and earnings than Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.0% of Rush Street Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.1% of Rush Street Interactive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports wagering, and social gaming services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.