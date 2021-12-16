Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,924 ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 1.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,106,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,244,838,000 after buying an additional 116,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ResMed by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,199,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,528,315,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,209,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,037,761,000 after buying an additional 51,363 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in ResMed by 4.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,240,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $798,746,000 after buying an additional 139,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 10.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,633,000 after buying an additional 270,815 shares in the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.37, for a total value of $1,266,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.33, for a total transaction of $627,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,403 shares of company stock worth $10,568,757. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RMD. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.13.

NYSE:RMD opened at $256.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.24, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $259.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.82. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.37 and a 1-year high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. ResMed’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

