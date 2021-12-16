Financial Counselors Inc. Has $664,000 Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JKHY. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

JKHY opened at $159.92 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $179.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.64 and a 200-day moving average of $166.09.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 42.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.44.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

