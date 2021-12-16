Financial Counselors Inc. Has $891,000 Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,429,000 after purchasing an additional 626,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,078,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,703,000 after purchasing an additional 206,511 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,717,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,411,000 after purchasing an additional 52,972 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,599,000 after purchasing an additional 29,788 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,287,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,624,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $79.36 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.20 and its 200-day moving average is $75.94.

