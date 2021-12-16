Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 2,307 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 48.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Roku by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 840.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 63,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,747,000 after acquiring an additional 56,318 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Roku by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 1,263.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 683.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ROKU. Truist reduced their price target on Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Roku from $490.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.11.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,751,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total value of $26,368,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 426,541 shares of company stock worth $122,454,623 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU opened at $203.94 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.23 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.46, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $274.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.64.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.