Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 100 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 331,200.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $273.81 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $217.31 and a 1 year high of $279.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $270.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.26.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.