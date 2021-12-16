Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 508 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $170.13 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $136.02 and a twelve month high of $170.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.28.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

