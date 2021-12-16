Financial Survey: OptimumBank (OPHC) versus Its Peers

OptimumBank (NASDAQ: OPHC) is one of 169 publicly-traded companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare OptimumBank to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OptimumBank and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OptimumBank $7.00 million -$780,000.00 7.64 OptimumBank Competitors $6.74 billion $1.18 billion 11.10

OptimumBank’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank. OptimumBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.4% of OptimumBank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of OptimumBank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares OptimumBank and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimumBank 20.65% 8.19% 0.74% OptimumBank Competitors 27.45% 11.89% 1.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for OptimumBank and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimumBank 0 0 0 0 N/A OptimumBank Competitors 1578 7418 6695 357 2.36

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 9.25%. Given OptimumBank’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OptimumBank has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

OptimumBank has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptimumBank’s competitors have a beta of 1.16, meaning that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OptimumBank competitors beat OptimumBank on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks. The company was founded on March 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

