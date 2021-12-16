First American Bank Boosts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

First American Bank lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $696,224,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $386,491,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $256,370,000. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 323.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,631,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 87.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,588,000 after purchasing an additional 964,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.87.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.40. 10,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,536,335. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.35. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.31 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.80%.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

