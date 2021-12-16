First American Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First American Bank trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 35,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 129,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 36,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.12.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $58.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $330.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.02 and its 200 day moving average is $44.72. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $58.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

