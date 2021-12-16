First City Capital Management Inc. Has $528,000 Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $34.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.56%.

KHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Guggenheim downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.70.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

