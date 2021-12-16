First City Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,361 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.5% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $37,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $60,000. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ opened at $50.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $212.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $60.78.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. Loop Capital started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

