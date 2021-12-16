First City Capital Management Inc. Sells 250 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

First City Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 15.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 18.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 190,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,208,000 after purchasing an additional 29,512 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 96.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 44.9% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WPC opened at $80.00 on Thursday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.75 and a 52 week high of $82.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.52.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.055 dividend. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.14%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

