First City Capital Management Inc. Sells 97 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

First City Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 23.5% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.17.

Nucor stock opened at $111.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.33 and a 200 day moving average of $106.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.42. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $47.94 and a 12-month high of $128.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

