First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FCF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Boenning Scattergood restated a neutral rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.88.

FCF opened at $14.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.21.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $97.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.07%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,204,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,855,000 after acquiring an additional 49,456 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 88,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,687,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,367,000 after buying an additional 126,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Commonwealth Financial (FCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.