First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Director Buys $10,625.00 in Stock

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Director Edgar R. Smith III bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $10,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

FGBI traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.20. 487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,193. The stock has a market cap of $206.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.39. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.78.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 19.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from First Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGBI. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $2,102,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $751,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $707,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $308,000. 8.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

