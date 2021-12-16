First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,768 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.9% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 9.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.17.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $205.78 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $133.07 and a 1 year high of $222.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.37. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.14%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

