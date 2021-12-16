First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Short Interest Up 122.5% in November

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a growth of 122.5% from the November 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of LEGR stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.27. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,316. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.04. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 1-year low of $36.28 and a 1-year high of $44.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 254,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 32,721 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 20,430 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 122,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 65.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 30,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter.

