First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EPRE) Trading 1.1% Higher

First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EPRE)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.73 and last traded at $21.73. 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.49.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average of $21.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EPRE) by 2,079.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 4.16% of First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

