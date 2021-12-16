First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Acquired by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,479 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 361.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $53.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.37. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $52.62 and a 52-week high of $55.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd.

