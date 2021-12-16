First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 63.2% from the November 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,661. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $35.57 and a 1-year high of $46.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.259 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FKU. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $189,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 88.3% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $643,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 3.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 27,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter.

