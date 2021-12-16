First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Shares Gap Down to $19.52

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.52, but opened at $17.64. First Watch Restaurant Group shares last traded at $17.28, with a volume of 530 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.27 million. Equities research analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

