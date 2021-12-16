FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) is Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s 3rd Largest Position

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 263,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. FirstEnergy comprises about 2.9% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $9,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 320.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 234.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FE shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $39.94 on Thursday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $40.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

