FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,858 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in FirstService were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of FirstService by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of FirstService by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 17,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of FirstService by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 53,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FirstService by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstService alerts:

FSV stock opened at $188.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of $129.39 and a 52-week high of $202.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.01 and a beta of 0.89.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $849.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.52%.

Several research firms have commented on FSV. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.60.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.