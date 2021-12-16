Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $4.99 Million Stock Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,178 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of FormFactor worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 196.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

In other FormFactor news, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $129,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $1,115,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,074 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $43.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $189.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.51 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

