Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $5.52 Million Stock Position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,978 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $5,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 119.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EPAY shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $50.36 on Thursday. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.35.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $100,460.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

