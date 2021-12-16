Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $6.26 Million Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,790 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of PotlatchDeltic worth $6,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 55,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 26,296 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 406.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

PCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Shares of PCH opened at $60.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.84. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $46.94 and a 52-week high of $65.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.21.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 33.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $4.00 dividend. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

