Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $7.22 Million Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,774 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,907 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $7,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

In other Independent Bank news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $85,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $737,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th.

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $80.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Independent Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $66.84 and a fifty-two week high of $99.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $116.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.97 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.