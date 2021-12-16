Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 1,735 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of LivaNova worth $8,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LivaNova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,858,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LivaNova by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,971,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,821,000 after acquiring an additional 329,304 shares in the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in LivaNova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,287,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LivaNova by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 486,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,917,000 after acquiring an additional 190,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in LivaNova by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 882,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,197,000 after acquiring an additional 162,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

LIVN stock opened at $80.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.89. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $61.73 and a 1-year high of $93.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.71.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $253.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.24 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 39.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $58,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,428 shares of company stock worth $532,332 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LIVN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

