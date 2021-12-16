Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 27,455 Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,455 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $10,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 78.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 619,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,096,000 after acquiring an additional 272,830 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 12.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,248,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,428,000 after acquiring an additional 252,115 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 14.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,692,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,968,000 after acquiring an additional 207,352 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 110.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after acquiring an additional 159,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 8.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,302,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,827,000 after acquiring an additional 101,411 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 11,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $272,043.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

NTUS stock opened at $23.72 on Thursday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $810.09 million, a P/E ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.83.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $113.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

