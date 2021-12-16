Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.16.

FIVN has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

In related news, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total value of $620,405.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $161,579.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,460 shares of company stock valued at $10,389,322. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 10,448.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,774 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,661,000. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 13,418.4% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 770,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,001,000 after purchasing an additional 764,312 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,108,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 43,049.8% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 601,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,085,000 after buying an additional 600,114 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $131.67 on Thursday. Five9 has a 52-week low of $122.33 and a 52-week high of $211.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.26 and a 200 day moving average of $168.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -156.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

