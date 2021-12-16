Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Flagshp Cmty Re’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$14.35 million during the quarter.

