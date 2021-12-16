Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW) to Issue $0.50 Dividend

Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 25th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.
OTCMKTS:FLEW opened at $50.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.04. Fleetwood Bank has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $85.00.
Fleetwood Bank Company Profile
