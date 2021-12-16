FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.76 and last traded at $27.80. 143,755 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 92,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.89.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDTF. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. VeraBank N.A. grew its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 162,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 22.2% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 37,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 186,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the period.

